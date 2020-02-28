 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Research into Coronavirus vaccine to be tested at Meriden lab

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Protein Science, a Meriden-based lab, will be working on the vaccine candidate for the Coronavirus.

In a statement to News 8 Thursday, Nicolas Kressmann of Sanofi confirmed the Protein Science, a research lab, will be working on a possible vaccine for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

In their own mission statement, Sanofi – which owns Protein Science – self-defines as a company focused on “human vaccines, rare diseases, multiple sclerosis, oncology, immunology, infectious diseases,” among other things. 

Sanofi reports that they will be use work already done in search of a SARS vaccine to “unlock a fast path forward for developing a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Researchers will be working with the Department of Health in their pursuit.

Still, experts say a coronavirus vaccine won’t be ready for at least a year.

To read more about the details of their research: http://www.news.sanofi.us/2020-02-18-Sanofi-joins-forces-with-U-S-Department-of-Health-and-Human-Services-to-advance-a-novel-coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Research into Coronavirus vaccine to be tested at Meriden lab

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Research into Coronavirus vaccine to be tested at Meriden lab"

Family pushes for better insurance coverages for opioid disorder treatment

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Family pushes for better insurance coverages for opioid disorder treatment"

Governor Lamont expected to name Paul Mounds Jr. as Chief of Staff

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Lamont expected to name Paul Mounds Jr. as Chief of Staff"

AG Tong to discuss youth e-cigarette use with students amid Juul investigation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "AG Tong to discuss youth e-cigarette use with students amid Juul investigation"

Mother of 2 killed in Bloomfield has message for shooter

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother of 2 killed in Bloomfield has message for shooter"

Bill calls on CT school districts to supply free pads, tampons to students

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bill calls on CT school districts to supply free pads, tampons to students"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss