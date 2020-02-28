Research into Coronavirus vaccine to be tested at Meriden lab

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Protein Science, a Meriden-based lab, will be working on the vaccine candidate for the Coronavirus.

In a statement to News 8 Thursday, Nicolas Kressmann of Sanofi confirmed the Protein Science, a research lab, will be working on a possible vaccine for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

In their own mission statement, Sanofi – which owns Protein Science – self-defines as a company focused on “human vaccines, rare diseases, multiple sclerosis, oncology, immunology, infectious diseases,” among other things.

Sanofi reports that they will be use work already done in search of a SARS vaccine to “unlock a fast path forward for developing a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Researchers will be working with the Department of Health in their pursuit.

Still, experts say a coronavirus vaccine won’t be ready for at least a year.

To read more about the details of their research: http://www.news.sanofi.us/2020-02-18-Sanofi-joins-forces-with-U-S-Department-of-Health-and-Human-Services-to-advance-a-novel-coronavirus-vaccine