Could Connecticut’s Covid-19 uptick be from colleges reopening or Labor Day functions? Yale doctor weighs in

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Covid-19 cases continue to creep up in Connecticut and health officials and physicians are watching it closely.

“It will take a few more data points to decide whether or not this is really a trend, but we are seeing rising cases especially among older teens and people in their twenties. It might reflect the reopening of college campuses,” says Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jaime Meyer.

She says to follow the calendar to determine just when people were infected.

“Cases that were reported out yesterday are really reflective of infections that were acquired several weeks ago so around Labor Day, so that might be part of the reason for the uptick.”

Dr. Meyer weighed in on whether Connecticut can avoid a second wave of Covid-19 in the fall.

“We definitely can, this is a preventable disease even before we have a safe and effective vaccine that’s available. We have to do the hard work if we want to avoid a second wave, if we want to avoid another shutdown,” she believes.

There are now new concerns regarding potential virus safety at restaurants. A recent CDC report examined data from 11 locations in the U.S. over a two-week period in July.

“They found that the cases of Covid were really associated nearly three fold with having dined out in the prior two weeks at restaurants,” says Dr. Meyer, but it isn’t known whether they ate indoors our outdoors at the restaurants.

She believes there should be more mask wearing at restaurants, along with social distancing.