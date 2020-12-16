(WTNH) — Not long ago, the type of winter storm we’re going to get this week would have meant a good, old-fashioned snow day for students. But now with COVID-19 and kids learning remotely, will they miss out?

News 8’s Rich Coppola spoke with clinical psychologist Dr. Ryan Loss about these missed snow days being ‘mental health days’.

“Let’s step back. Let’s get back to just giving a break to certain things,” Dr. Loss said. “I don’t think it’s over accomodating or making kids softer or anything like that. I think this is a separate argument altogether from that. I think this is a sense of mental health. The mental health needs of the kids, the parents, the teachers. Everybody. A lot of it does come back down to, there’s hope in our future in terms of getting back to that sense of normalcy, and here’s a taste of it.”

We also asked Dr. Loss if there are signs for parents to look for to see if the pandemic and social isolation is having a negative effect on their kids. He said telltale signs can be eating or sleeping less, or potentially overeating as comfort.