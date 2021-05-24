Could the COVID vaccine enlarge hearts in children? More than a dozen hospitalized in CT; CDC investigating

(WTNH) — Could the COVID-19 vaccine enlarge the hearts in children? More than a dozen have been hospitalized, treated, and released right here in Connecticut. Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating.

Most people probably haven’t even heard of Myocarditis; it’s very rare in children, yet several cases have presented here in Connecticut, and now the CDC looking into if it could be connected to the COVID vaccine.

Dr. Deirdre Gifford, Connecticut’s Commissioner of Public Health said Monday, “Providers in Connecticut let us know about 18 cases in our state.”

So far 17 have been sent home from the hospital, one remains under observation as doctors try and see if this is linked to the COVID vaccine.

“We have been in touch with the CDC to make sure they are aware of the cases so they are studying this question,” Dr. Gifford explained.

They have seen a handful of cases at Connecticut Children’s shortly after children receive the vaccine. Doctors say Myocarditis means “enlarged heart” and feels like heartburn.

Dr.Juan Salazar at Connecticut Children’s added, “If your child develops chest pains, it’s going to be very rare, or shortness of breath, or very fatigued, then please call your pediatrician. If you’re not sure, come in, we can see you.”

So it is not just Connecticut Children’s that have had cases present, it’s also been Yale and other area hospitals and hospitals throughout New England. The big question for parents is, should you continue to get your child vaccinated?

Chief Dr. Jeremy Asnes of Yale New Haven Children’s Heart Center answered, “Yes you should absolutely continue on with the recommended vaccination schedule. The Myocarditis that we are seeing thus far is very mild.”

Both Yale New Haven Children’s and Connecticut Children’s recommend getting vaccinated because when you weigh COVID versus Myocarditis, children are recovering from the enlarged heart, but have died from COVID.

“If it happens, it’s rare,” Dr. Salazar assures parents. “Is it associated with a vaccine? Maybe. We don’t know yet, and when it is seen with a vaccine the cases have required hospitalization but they have recovered fully which is good news.”

As the CDC continues to investigate right now, it’s a wait-and-see game. You’re still supposed to get vaccinated, everything seems to be OK moving forward as it looks at myocarditis in children.