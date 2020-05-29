 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 9pm

COVID-19 forces some salons, barbershops to adapt, others to close

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many hair salons and barbershops are getting ready to see customers for the first time in months, after an initial delay to their Phase One reopening plan. But things are not necessarily going back to the way they were. The pandemic has also forced some businesses to permanently shutter.

At Hair on Broadway, clients are calling to book appointments. Owner Eddie Podbielski has been cleaning and putting out smocks, sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for Monday’s grand reopening.

“Prior to [the pandemic] we had a great clientele, great business,” he said. “And the bottom fell out.”

He’s optimistic, but cautious.

“I don’t expect it to be a mad rush to the door,” he said. 

But as Podbielski gets ready to light his open sign back up, on the other end of Whitney Avenue, another light is dimming for good.

“This virus knocked us out,” said Andy Barbaro, of Esquire Barber Shop.

On Friday, instead of preparing to reopen, Barbaro was packing up. He’s putting down the clippers and retiring his barber’s chair after 47 years on the block.

Barbaro said he’s not able to adapt to the governer’s strict guidelines on social distancing and personal protective gear.

“I can’t put up with all the sterilizations; I have to put up shields. There’s too many rules. I figure I’m 80-years-old. It’s time to quit.”

The pandemic forcing hard choices for small businesses.

“I loved them all,” said Barbaro of his customers. “I made a lot of friendships through a whole bunch of years, and I’m going to miss them. I wish I could see them all in person but I can’t.”

Barbaro said his shop will reopen someday. He’s passing the baton to an associate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

COVID-19 forces some salons, barbershops to adapt, others to close

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 forces some salons, barbershops to adapt, others to close"

Waterbury reaction to officer-involved killing in Minneapolis: pastors' podcast and planned protest

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury reaction to officer-involved killing in Minneapolis: pastors' podcast and planned protest"

NHPD releases body cam footage of viral Walmart arrest, says use of force was 'appropriate'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "NHPD releases body cam footage of viral Walmart arrest, says use of force was 'appropriate'"

Local retailers making big changes in-store to protect customers amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Local retailers making big changes in-store to protect customers amid pandemic"

Nick Eisele, the second victim of alleged killer Peter Manfredonia mourned by family, Derby community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Nick Eisele, the second victim of alleged killer Peter Manfredonia mourned by family, Derby community"

Derby reacts to the arrest of alleged killer Peter Manfredonia after the death of one of their residents

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derby reacts to the arrest of alleged killer Peter Manfredonia after the death of one of their residents"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss