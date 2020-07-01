 

COVID-19 mysterious blood clotting cause identified in study led by Yale Cancer Center

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Blood clots in COVID-19 patients that can lead to severe illness or death have puzzled researchers as they strive to learn more about how the virus attacks the body.

In a study published in The Lancet Haematology, new findings reveal that Yale researchers and experts from different medical specialties have identified a protein on the surface of cells that can be measured to determine which COVID-19 patients are more likely to become critically ill or die from a blood clot.

“Your body is trying to fight off this significant clot burden and break down these clots and the patients who are going to go on to die are the ones who have a high level of this soluble thrombomodulin,” says Dr. George Goshua, with the Yale Cancer Center.

Yale Cancer center researchers, with experts from other departments working together, have found existing drugs that can help slow or stop that process.

“So a lot of that is coming with the trials we have at the Yale Cancer Center and the Yale University School of Medicine utilized some of these agents actually in very sick patients, and anecdotally at least in the handful in whom some of these medications have been used so far they’ve actually all improved and we’re talking about the sickest of the sick.

Already Goshua says clinical trials going on now around the globe and at Yale for widespread results, and with multiple medications.

All to help stop blood clots, believed to play a significant role in those who become seriously ill with COVID-19.

New Haven

