COVID-19 positivity rate back around 5% due to variants, social behavior

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– While a lot of focus has been on the vaccine, spring has arrived and people are eager to get outside. But what is all of that doing to COVID rates?

The state’s positivity rate was 5 percent a week ago. Now it’s back again around 5 percent and that has people working on the front lines concerned about those variants.

In less than two weeks all American adults should be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But an estimated 40 percent don’t want it. Meanwhile, the race against COVID mutations continues to play out.

“I do think it’s contributing but I do think it’s mostly social behavior,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford Healthcare, Infectious Disease Specialist.

Tuesday March 30: 5.26%

Tuesday April 6: 5%

Aside from a few days above and below the 4 percent mark, Connecticut’s daily COVID positivity rate is again at 5 percent. But Hartford HealthCare Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Ulysses Wu says variants aren’t fully to blame. Social behavior is.

“If we were all masking and social distancing, our rates wouldn’t be where they are right now,” said Wu

From parties to spring break and dining out, people eager to see that light at the end of the tunnel might not be careful enough, and likely aren’t masking or social distancing enough.

Meanwhile, some 500 people are hospitalized in Connecticut. But the death curve has flattened. Still Wu says everyone needs to remember the vaccine doesn’t make you immune to COVID. Its purpose is to prevent hospitalizations and deaths.

“The vaccine has given us that light at the end of the tunnel. Herd immunity is giving us that light at the end of the tunnel. But instead of proceeding cautiously – we’re running towards that light at the end of the tunnel,” said Wu.