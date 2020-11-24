COVID-19 recovery facilities set up once again to help local hospitals, nursing homes stop virus spread

(WTNH) — If you want to visit loved ones at nursing homes this Thanksgiving holiday, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) is asking you to hold off.

And, if you are a staff person working at a nursing home, DPH is asking you to be careful this holiday so that you don’t bring the virus back to the people you are taking care of.

Just last week, there were 61 nursing homes with COVID positive staff. There were 44 facilities with positive staff and resident cases.

To combat the issue, the state has opened four COVID recovery facilities. Those four buildings will be where nursing home patients can be transferred if they are COVID positive but don’t require hospitalization.

This is all part of the state’s Infection Control plan as we head into the winter months. Among the four facilities, there are nearly 400 beds for patients.

“We are encouraging families not to take their loved ones home for Thanksgiving to follow the facility’s suggestion for safe visitation. That way, not only the resident will stay safe, but the staff as well,” said Acting Commissioner of DPH, Deidre Gifford.

Staff members are required to be tested weekly. If an outbreak occurs, residents are required to be tested as well.