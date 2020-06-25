COVID-19 testing could be coming to Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The summer travel season is in full swing, despite the new COVID travel advisory in Connecticut.

“Got the flight, the box pops up and says ‘COVID’ and gives you all the states that are in quarantine situation,” explained Wayne Tursi, of East Hartford.

When he got off the plane from Tampa, Florida, no one at Bradley International Airport asked him for COVID paperwork — and Florida is a coronavirus hot spot.

“We were in Florida and heard about the mandate that went through at midnight had a feeling that perhaps when we got off the plane there would be a temperature check, but there wasn’t,” said Ellen Donshik, of West Hartford.

So what did they see? Signs alerting them of a 14-day self-quarantine upon arrival from high infection states.

“No doubt it will have a significant impact on air travel,” said Kevin Dillion, Connecticut Airport Authority.

He said airport traffic is down 75% from 2019, and the travel advisory isn’t helping.

“Do I think the quarantine will start to reverse some progress we made? Yes, I do.”

But he’s not in the health business, which is why he’s open to COVID testing in the airport.

“Give folks an alternative,” he said. “If you arrive to Bradley and take the test and it’s negative, then no need to quarantine.”

It’s an idea some travelers are on board with.

“I don’t want to be the one to get someone sick and then their family,” Tursi said. “That’s not good business.”

“We were tested before Florida, but I guess we should get tested again now that we’ve been down there and there are so many cases,” Donshik said.



Health officials will be updating data weekly, so travelers will know which states are on the advisory.