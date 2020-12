Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — In need of getting tested for COVID-19? Community Health Center (CHC) is opening another testing location at Hammonasset Beach State Park.

The CHC is providing free COVID-19 testing to anyone who needs one. You don’t need to have a referral to make an appointment; you can simply show up.

It’s open Friday, Dec. 4, and will be open all week long, including this weekend from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a full list of locations the CHC is conducting COVID-19 testing, click here.