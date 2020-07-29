COVID-19 testing site in New Haven moves to new location, two more sites to open

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven is up to 2,800 cases of COVID-19 and 114 deaths as of Wednesday.

Numbers in nursing homes have been stable.

A coronavirus testing site in New Haven is now moving. Yale New Haven Hospital is closing its site on Sargent Drive and opening one at the Strong School on Orchard Street.

“They are now working to do some slight physical changes to the site and activate it soon. It’s not quite active yet but is very close to being ready to go,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

Yale is also starting to open two other sites. One is in the parking lot of Walgreens on Whalley Avenue in the Amity area. It will be open Fridays. The other is at Ross-Woodward School on Saturdays.

There are several other testing sites in New Haven.