COVID-19 UPDATE: Hartford HealthCare officials address how the outbreak can effect mental health, what help there is to ease stress, how Hartford Hospital ER is ramping up screenings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In Friday’s COVID-19 Update, Hartford HealthCare experts address what Hartford Hospital is doing to increase screenings at their emergency department to protect everyone in the building, how the outbreak can cause stress in both adults and children, and what their Health Equity department is doing to help those struggling during the pandemic.

In the video above, Hartford Hospital ER Nurse Manager, Audrey Scott, shares an update on Hartford Hospital’s new virus triage tents, explains how staff and every patient will now be screened entering building starting Friday, and gives some insight into what is keeping them going through this stressful time.

In the video below, President of Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Network, Patricia Rehmer, discusses how the virus outbreak is effecting mental health in adults and children.

Hartford Healthcare ‘warm line’ (888)-984-2408

In the video below, Hartford HealthCare’s Health Equity Vice President, Sarah Lewis, explains how they are helping families struggling during pandemic.

