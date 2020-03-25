COVID-19 UPDATE: Hartford HealthCare talks protective gear for healthcare workers, stories from the front lines of the outbreak, AARP talks preventing social-isolation in seniors

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday’s COVID-19 Update, Hartford HealthCare talks to News 8 about the protective gear needs for healthcare workers during the outbreak, and AARP talks about preventing social-isolation in seniors during the time of social-distancing.

In the video above, Hartford HealthCare’s Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Sharon Kiely, talks protective gear need for healthcare workers during coronavirus outbreak.

In the video below, Lisa March Ryerson, President of the AARP Foundation, talks about how to help seniors social-distance without socially disconnecting during COVID-19 outbreak, and the health risks of social isolation in older adults and how to avoid it.

In the video below, Stories From the ER: Audrey Scott RN, BSN, CEN, Assistant Nurse Manager at Hartford Hospital Emergency Department gives News 8 a sense of what is it like on the front lines of the outbreak. Additionally, Scott talks about how the medical staff is practicing social-distancing in the ER.