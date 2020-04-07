COVID-19 UPDATE: Hartford Healthcare talks social work and spiritual care during pandemic, how virus will effect Parkinson’s patients

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare heath officials talk to News 8 about how palliative care, spiritual work, and social work has changed during the pandemic, and how the virus may effect patients with Parkinson’s Disease.

In the video above, Colleen Mukerin, the Director of Palliative Care, Social Work and Spiritual Care for Hartford HealthCare talks to News 8’s Lisa Carberg how the role of spiritual leaders has changed during the pandemic, and – with the new social distancing restrictions in place – how they are changing the way they connect loved ones and families.

In the video below, Dr. J. Antonelle de Marcaida, Medical Director, Chase Family Movement Disorders Center for Hartford HealthCare, talks to News 8’s Teresa Durfour about how COVID-19 may effect Partkinson’s patients and how those patients are ready to fight the spread of the virus.