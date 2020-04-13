Live Now
White House Task Force gives national coronavirus update

COVID-19 UPDATE: Hartford Healthcare talks what their healthcare workers are facing during pandemic, LifeStar’s role

Coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic talk to News 8’s Lisa Carberg about what they are facing personally with the virus, and the role LifeStar is playing in the transportation of patients.

In the video above, LifeStar flight nurse and paramedic, Sean Trainer, talks transporting critically ill patients during the outbreak, and their first transport of an ECMO machine (way of oxygenating a patient outside a ventilator).

In the video below, Niamey Wilson, MD, Director of Breast Surgery, Research, and Quality at Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute talks about the toll the pandemic is taking on healthcare workers.

