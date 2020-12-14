COVID-19 vaccinations begin for frontline workers at CT hospitals

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fifteen frontline workers were the first to get the COVID-19 vaccination which arrived at Hartford Hospital Monday morning. The shot itself felt pretty much the same as other vaccinations but the moment meant more.

“I think the moment is pretty significant knowing we now physically have something that is 95 percent effective,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Director of Infection Prevention for Hartford HealthCare.

The workers who received these first shots represent Hartford HealthCare’s seven hospitals across the state.

“We are now in a place where we can say this is a day of hope. This is a day of change,” said Dr. Melisha Cumberland, Director of Medicine for Windham Hospital.

St. Frances Hospital in Hartford expects to get its COVID-19 vaccine delivery Tuesday morning. That shipment will contain 2,000 doses.

Yale-New Haven Hospital also expects to get its shipment of the vaccine Tuesday.

“What we’ve done is prioritize our colleagues,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Clinical Officer for Trinity Health of New England.

Those on the frontline taking care of COVID positive patients will get vaccinated first.

“Whether it’s in the ICU, it’s in the ED, it’s the Med Surg units, at some of our ambulatory clinics where we’ve seen positive COVID-19 patients those colleagues and providers will be prioritized,” said Dr. Hussain.

Not only does Trinity Health of New England have a huge extremely cold freezer but it has a plan in place to coordinate the first and second doses which need to be administered weeks apart.

“We have to make sure the proverbial Mrs. Jones gets her first and second shot from the Pfizer batch or Mr. Jones for the first and second from the Moderna batch,” said Dr. Reggy Eadie, Pres. & CEO of Trinity Health of New England. “We cannot cross contaminate the strategies.”

Dr. Eadie co-chairs the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group.

“It is vital that the vast majority of people in our state and in our country roll their sleeves up and get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Eadie.

He says only then can things start to change.