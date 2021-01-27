COVID-19 vaccine sites pop up at New Haven’s senior centers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two COVID-19 vaccine pop-up sites have opened up in New Haven to make sure seniors in phase 1B have access.

The city of New Haven has partnered with two senior centers, Casa Otonal and Park Ridge, to bring the vaccine to people 75 and older — in about 28 days, the clinic will come back to those spots so the seniors can get their second dose.

We’ll see these pop-ups over the next couple of months, and we’re told about 100 seniors are getting that first dose Wednesday.

A lot of seniors have had problems trying to register online, but pop-up sites like these have in-person registration, so that’s one less obstacle for getting these vulnerable communities vaccinated.

