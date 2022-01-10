COVID-19 vaccines, boosters available at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday travel rush may be over, but hundreds of people are flying in and out of Bradley International Airport every day. As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, officials are reminding passengers to travel safely.

Testing for COVID-19 is available to passengers at Bradley, but you can get vaccinated and boosted even if you’re not traveling.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz toured Griffin Health’s vaccine clinic at Bradley Monday morning.

Amid the omicron surge and Connecticut’s COVID-19 daily positivity rate reaching 24% over the past couple of weeks, state officials said testing and boosting are still the best way to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

They said two-thirds of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, and getting the shot at Bradley is quick and painless.

“People’s immunity from two vaccinations have started to wane, so our message is if you have not been boosted, if you’re more than five months away from your second vaccination, please do get a booster,” Bysiewicz said. “If you’re not feeling well and you think you might have COVID-19-like symptoms, please, please, please get a test.

“Aviation, in particular, has suffered quite a bit,” Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon said. “As a result, Bradley has really tried to stay on the forefront in terms of introducing policies and procedures to keep our passengers safe. Certainly, the vaccine clinic and the ability to test our passengers here at the airport are a big part.”

Health officials said eligible kids 5 to 11 are still the most unvaccinated group. This clinic at Bradley International Airport is open Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.