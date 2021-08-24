COVID cases in Connecticut triple in 3 weeks, most not vaccinated

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Health has seen the number of patients with COVID-19 in its system triple in the past three weeks. A total of 137 patients. Many have one thing in common; they are unvaccinated.

“The vast majority, more than 75% of the folks we are admitting are unvaccinated,” says Dr. Thomas Balcezak, Chief Medical Officer for Yale New Haven Hospital.

Weekly at the Yale School of Public Health sequencing is done on random COVID samples from Yale New Haven Health patients. The delta variant is proving just how contagious it is.

“Virtually all of the cases we seeing in the hospital now are the delta variant,” says Dr. Balcezak.

He says that shows how effective the vaccine is at preventing serious disease and death from COVID. Keeping vaccinated people out of the hospital in most cases.

He points out how confident people should be in getting the Pfizer vaccine now that the FDA has approved the shot beyond just emergency usage.

“Giving it their full throated approval is I think an incredible stamp of approval that people should take comfort in. The FDA does not rush things, cut corners,” says Dr. Balcezak.

As for vaccine hesitancy among parents, whose kids 12 and up are eligible to get vaccinated the public is reminded that young people are not immune to COVID.

“There is evidence now that kids can be severely affected by COVID-19.”

The Yale New Haven Health system has not had any pediatric COVID deaths but has treated dozens of young people with COVID.

“We have admitted more than 180 patients under the age of 18.”

Currently, there is a 16-year-old in the pediatric ICU with covid in a Yale New Haven Health facility.