Coronavirus studies getting a lot of attention

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An anti-malarial drug being used to treat COVID patients in the hospital is not getting positive news. And studies involving men are also making headlines.

Not good news for hydroxychloroquine, the potential COVID treatment, spotlighted by President Trump. The NIH funded study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, is reporting it is not effective against COVID-19.

“Really showing that there is no difference between the people who got hydroxychloroquine and those who didn’t in terms of whether or not they needed to be intubated and connected to a mechanical ventilator, or whether or not they ultimately died from the disease,” says Dr. Jaimie Meyer.

The findings though were based on observations, not scientific evidence.

The infectious disease specialist with Yale Medicine says, “But it is just one more suggestion that maybe hydroxychloroquine was not the sort of the magic bullet that everyone was hoping that it would be.”

Dr. Meyer says hospitals have begun taking hydroxychloroquine off their treatment list, including Yale New Haven.

A small study in China is also getting attention. Researchers are finding COVID-19 in the semen of infected men.

“It’s sort of not surprising,” she says. “We’re finding this virus in lots of different bodily fluids, spinal fluid, blood, urine. It could be just shedding of the virus which we see in many bodily fluids.”

She points out, “This does not mean COVID is sexually transmitted. It is still primarily transmitted through droplets and close contact from person to person.”

Possible treatment is coming out of Italy. Men with prostate cancer, undergoing therapy to block male hormones, were found to less likely have COVID and if positive, had less severe symptoms.

“We do know there is a protein that the virus needs to enter the cell and that protein is regulated by androgens so there is some theoretical support to that maybe an androgen blocking therapy could be effective treatment,” says Dr. Meyer.

Data does show that men, compared to women, are more at risk of complications and dying from COVID.