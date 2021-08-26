COVID testing available at north end of Hartford Thursday ahead of city’s start of school year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be COVID testing available in the Upper Albany neighborhood of Hartford Thursday.

It’s a push to get kids tested before they head back to school, especially if they went on vacation somewhere with high COVID numbers. Public schools in Hartford are set to start the school year on Sept. 9.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be there to help make the push to get tested. Governor Ned Lamont was in the same part of the city Wednesday with local lawmakers to separate fact from fiction about the COVID vaccine with the community.

The tests are free and no appointment is needed. The testing site is at 1161 Albany Avenue, adjacent to the post office.

