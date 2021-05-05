COVID vaccinations to be offered at some Hartford Yard Goats games in May

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Hartford Yard Goats are making it easy for fans to get vaccinated against COVID. Vaccinations will be offered at some games this month.

There’s some pretty good perks for getting vaccinated at Dunkin Donuts Park, including free tickets.

It’s been more than 600 days since the Yard Goats had a game at their stadium, and they say the reason they’re able to open up this year is because so many people have gotten vaccinated.

Connecticut is the first state in the country to reach 50% of the population vaccinated, and the Yard Goat say the state is on a roll and they want to keep it moving forward. So if you get vaccinated at the game, you’ll get a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card and four free tickets to come see a future game.

It was a pretty big news conference Wednesday. Everyone from Senator Richard Blumenthal, to the governor, to the CEO of Hartford HealthCare were there to emphasize they are not letting up, but continuing the push until the end to get people vaccinated.

“We need to meet people where they are, we will continue to build on the partnerships we have with churches and with community centers, and with federally qualified health centers, and with community agencies, and with our professional sports teams,” said CEO Jeffrey Flaks,

Hartford HealthCare.

And while there will be a lot of firsts on opening day, it will also be a first for Hartford HealthCare. Their nurses will take the field and sing the national anthem on opening day.