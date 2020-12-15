HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Saint Francis Hospital around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

News 8 was there when the doses arrived.

HAPPENING NOW: It’s here! Saint Francis Hospital just got its shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/6lDnpMH4CX — Samaia Hernandez (@samaiahernandez) December 15, 2020

Crews dropped off a single white box. Inside was 2,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which will go to frontline workers.

Trinity Health of New England, which Saint Francis a part of, has a huge freezer for storage.

“It feels like a heavy load being lifted off our shoulders,” said Dr. Reginald Eadie, CEO of Trinity Health of New England. “Today once again represents every citizen in the state of Connecticut having to take on the responsibility to partner with our leader of this state and get us to what we call herd immunity as quickly as possible.”

Currently, the health system is treating 200 COVID-19 patients.

State officials expect everyone in that 1A priority group, including nursing home residents, will be vaccinated by the end of January.

Governor Ned Lamont said he falls into the next category 1B, adding that’s when he plans to get his shot.