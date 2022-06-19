NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In Connecticut, COVID-19 vaccines for children six months and up could be ready as early as Monday.

The U.S. on Saturday opened COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers. The shots will become available this week, expanding the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as six months.

Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said Saturday that parents will have many options for where their children can get shots. Hundreds of pediatricians will be administering the shots across the state.

Pharmacies will also offer the vaccines to children, along with several health systems, local health departments and the Department of Public Health’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics. You can find the clinic schedule here.

Juthani also encourages residents to visit vaccines.gov to find a convenient location to get the vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.