Criminal justice advocates call for release of juvenile offenders due to coronavirus concerns

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Criminal justice advocates are calling for the immediate release of kids who are locked up in Connecticut’s juvenile detention centers.

The demands come as coronavirus cases are confirmed at a Hartford detention facility.

Connecticut is not alone in this issue. Minnesota, New York, and Louisiana have also confirmed this week that staff and children at juvenile detention centers have tested positive for coronavirus. That’s also the case at the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center and now advocates are calling on the Governor to do something about it.

“The lack of urgency to take care of young people who are in the custody of DOC,” said Abby Anderson, Connecticut Juvenile Justice Alliance Executive Director.

State lawmakers and criminal justice advocates are calling on Governor Ned Lamont and the Department of Corrections to release some 140 young people being detained or incarcerated across Connecticut.

“We’ve never faced a pandemic like this before and without immediate action to release youth from the prisons and detention centers they’re in, we’re replicating the trauma many of these youth have experienced all their lives,” said Simone Davis, Connecticut Juvenile Justice Alliance, Justice Adviser.

This, after positive cases among youth and staff were reported at the Hartford Detention Center. The center took immediate action in Hartford.

But Bridgeport-based Connecticut Juvenile Justice Alliance wants to see all young people, those in custody of the Judicial Branch and the Department of Corrections, to be transferred home or to other safe environments.

“Judicial has been more transparent than the Department of Corrections, although there are conversations going on with corrections,” said Senator Gary Winfield, Chief Deputy Majority Leader, D, New Haven.

DOC says it has suspended outside visits and are requiring wellness checks for anyone entering the building. They’re also requiring all new intakes to be placed in 14-day isolation units.

In New York City, more than 1,400 members of the New York Police Department have tested positive for coronavirus. About 17 percent of the department are now out sick.