CT Air National Guard to salute healthcare workers with flyover Thursday

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Air National Guard will be saluting CT healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic with a flyover Thursday.

“Operation American Resolve Flyover” will fly over hospitals and healthcare facilities across the state.

“Defending the homeland has taken a new shape, and the Connecticut National Guard is proud to

serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts,” said Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, The Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard. “This is our way of showing appreciation to the thousands of heroes at the front line battling COVID-19. We are humbled by their sacrifices.”

“There are so many front line workers across Connecticut providing care for people who have been

impacted by the pandemic, and this is our way of saluting them and saying thank you,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “They are true heroes, and the amount of good they are providing our state is immeasurable.”

The Guard recommends CT residents “observe the flyover from the safety of their home,

maintain social distancing, and avoid large gatherings in accordance with local health officials.”

Times are an estimate and subject to change. Expect C-130H aircraft overhead within plus or minus

five minutes of the times listed: Torrington 11:08 a.m.; Sharon 11:13 a.m.; Waterbury 11:21 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.; Danbury 11:27 a.m.; Greenwich 11:34 a.m.; Stamford 11:36 a.m.; Norwalk 11:37 a.m.; New Canaan 11:39 a.m.; Bridgeport 11:43 a.m. and 12:09 p.m.; New Haven 11:48 a.m.; Derby 11:50 a.m.; Wallingford 11:55 a.m.; Meriden 11:57 a.m.; Harford 12:08 p.m.; Farmington 12:18 p.m.; New Britain 12:19 p.m.; Bristol 12:20 p.m.; Manchester 12:23 p.m.; Vernon 12:24 p.m.; Middletown 12:25 p.m.; New London 12:32 p.m.; Norwich 12:36 p.m.; Windham 12:40 p.m.; Putnam 12:45 p.m.; Stafford Springs 12:51 p.m.; Enfield 12:56 p.m.