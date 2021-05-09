CT among first states in the nation to reach 70% of adult population with at least first COVID vaccine shot

Conn. (WTNH) — As of Saturday, more than 70% of all adults in the State of Connecticut have gotten at least their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. According to Gov. Ned Lamont, Connecticut is among the first states in the nation to reach that benchmark.

The governor made the announcement on Twitter Saturday.

Great news Connecticut:



As of today, more than 70% of all adults in the state received at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, becoming among the first states to reach this benchmark, and doing it nearly two months ahead of @POTUS’s national goal! (Source: @CDCgov)#KeepItUpCT pic.twitter.com/3IRDi1GeJo — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 8, 2021

He added that Connecticut has reached the benchmark nearly two months ahead of President Joe Biden’s national goal.

As of May 3, Connecticut was the first state in the nation to reach 50% of all adults fully vaccinated against COVID.