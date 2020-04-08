CT bioscience companies use innovative approaches to detect, fight coronavirus

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– They are some of the top medical and bioscience companies in the state, and they got together, virtually, to talk about the ways in which they are all fighting the coronavirus.

One of the biggest problems right now is in testing people for Covid-19. Those drive-up testing sites take a while and risk exposing health care workers. Guilford-Based 4Catalyzer is working on that.

“We’re developing a test that can be run completely in the home setting by untrained users with no special equipment,” explained 4Catalyzer’s Eric Kabrams.

Any such test has to be easy to use. 4Catalyzer is used to that. Its Butterfly ultrasounds have been out for a year.

“So it’s a single, handheld ultrasound scanner that can do the whole body,” Kabrams said. “It doesn’t require an additional cart. It can be operated from a smartphone.”

Their coronavirus test would be something like a home pregnancy test.

“The user collects the sample on themself, runs the test for themself, and then interprets the results.”

When it comes to treating the virus, Shelton-Based NanoViricides is working on a drug that would essentially trick the virus, giving it something better than a body’s own cells to attach to.

“So that it looks like a cell membrane to the virus with high density of receptors placed on it,” explained Dr. Anil Diwan, Executive Chairman & President of NanoViricides. “So the virus will specifically bind to our drug rather than cellular receptors.”

Any such drug is still many months away, but the state’s top minds are working on it.