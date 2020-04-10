CT Checkup: Bill’s Seafoood in Westbrook offers discount to first responders

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– On a day like Friday, Bill’s Seafood in Westbrook would be packed with people enjoying the sun and some fresh fish out on the deck. But times have changed in light of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

“We learned on the eve of our busiest day of the year, St Patrick’s Day, that this was going to happen,” said Mark Leopoldino, General Manager of Bill’s Seafood. “That we were turning into a full takeout restaurant.”

The outside of Bill’s is also looking a little different these days. A hand sanitizer and hand wash station at the front door and hanging on the windows are hearts to show support for our healthcare workers.

This support for those on the front lines goes beyond the decor. Bill’s is offering a fifty percent discount on their entire menu to our first responders.

“The community has really supported us over the years and Bill’s Seafood has really done a lot to support the community,” said Leopoldino. “No better way than to give back to the first responders that are out there on a day-to-day basis.”

The kind gesture hasn’t gone unnoticed. Local first responders have sent in photos of their meals and gratitude on social media.

“It’s definitely a good feeling,” said Leopoldino. “I’m definitely proud of the staff here and what they’ve done through this difficult time.”

Despite business being down, he remains optimistic and looks forward to seeing his customers on the other side of this pandemic.

“We’re looking forward to brighter, sunnier days,” said Leopoldino. “And people being outside and enjoying some fresh air and some good food.”