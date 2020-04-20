CT Checkup: Branford deli offers new, special $10 dinner program to adapt during pandemic

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hornet’s Nest Deli in Branford never had a dinner menu before, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it has had to adapt.

The deli is now offering a special dinner program where customers can choose from over a dozen options, all for just $10.

“We weren’t sure how it would be received because we’re known for breakfast and lunch,” said owner Dino Maniatis. “But we do somewhere between 250 and 300 meals per week.”

Business for the deli is down almost 60% since the pandemic began, and the price of these dinners doesn’t allow Maniatis to make a profit, but he says that keeping his staff employed and his community fed during this time makes it all worth it.

“I’m so fortunate, so blessed,” he said. “I feel like I’ve come to this community and they’ve given so much to me. I couldn’t ask for something more.”

The deli has deep roots in the community and is even named after the town’s school mascot—the Hornets. Customers want to ensure this Branford staple survives the pandemic.

“They think ahead, they plan ahead, and they’re taking care of the public right now,” said John Stevens, a long-time customer. “I hope the public’s taking care of him. I really do.”

And it seems that it is. Maniatis says that the community response to this program so far has been inspiring.

“Branford has been great to us and I figured that during trying times they’re helping me, I’m helping them,” he said. “And it was just feel-good all around.”

To order, customers can call the same day before 2:30 p.m. and pick up at the deli’s service window before 6 p.m. You can call for a preorder at (203) 483-0461 or https://hornetsnestdeli.com/.