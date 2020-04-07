CT Checkup: Milford cafe offering free coffee, bagels to first-responders during pandemic

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Devine’s Bagels & Cafe in Milford is paying it forward. In light of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the store is thanking first responders with a free coffee and bagel for the month of April.

“I just hope that they feel that compassion and love that we have for not only them but for the community,” said Jennifer Devine, whose family owns the store.

With a new takeout window, the bagel shop can still offer their services while practicing social distancing.

And while their business has slowed, they say that the continued community support is what inspires them to push forward.

“Seeing the support from the community just makes us want to give back,” said Devine. “I always say ‘pay it forward’ and seeing how people come here and are still supporting us with that one cup of coffee– it’s so humbling to see.”

“It’s that support that she wants to pay forward to those on the front lines, like Thomas Thornberg who is the Milford Fire Department’s battalion chief.

“Obviously call volume has gone up,” said Thornberg. “So down time has been minimal and it makes a difference for us. We definitely appreciate the acts that everyone has been doing.”

And the Milford community is happy to see Devine’s generosity.

“I think that’s great,” said Steven Shuckerow, a resident of Milford. “It’s what shows true, meaningful things in Milford. That’s what makes us special.”