CT Checkup: Portland-based cosmetic company modifying production to hand sanitizer during pandemic

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Mizzi Cosmetics is stepping up during this coronavirus outbreak. The Portland-based cosmetic company normally makes and sells lip care, but is now producing something a little harder to find these days: hand sanitizer.

The shift from makeup to hand sanitizer was easy enough. CEO Brenda Mierzejewski says it’s something they’ve considered making for a while and this pandemic was the perfect time to go for it.

“We make everything here in Portland, Connecticut,” she said. “We have a brand new facility where we do all of our production.”

And while anyone can order from Mizzi’s online shop, Mierzejewski says that right now our first responders are the priority.

“Those are the people that are in the front line that are right in front of COVID,” she said. “So they need it the most.”

Thousands of bottles are produced every day and are being shipped out both locally and nationally.

So far, donations have been made to the Portland police and fire departments, the Smilow Cancer Center in Trumbull, and even two US Navy hospital ships.

“Our community is just very important to us at Mizzi,” said Mierzejewski. “We just wanted to make sure that they had everything they needed to do their job….we’re providing a need for the people who need it the most.”

On Mizzi’s website, there’s an option to donate for those looking to help. All donations will go towards hand sanitizers for first responders. – https://mizzicosmetics.com/