CT churches seeing economic hardships after coronavirus halts services

Coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Churches would typically be packed on Good Friday, but the coronavirus has changed that.

Many churches have voiced a struggle to pay their bills.

“This is the first time in the life of my ministry, which has been 45 years, that I have never been able to go to a Good Friday service or Palm Sunday or Easter Sunday morning service,” said Reverend Doctor Boise Kimber.

Kimber, who pastors the First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven, said black churches are hurting the most.

“We are suffering, and when I say that, this black community is suffering,” Kimber, who is also the President of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association, said. “We are having to deal with the coronavirus in many ways.”

Some churches are questioning if they will be able to reopen.

“Obviously, this is a major challenge for churches because many churches are reliant on in-person services to collect funding to pay for rent for churches or salaries for staff,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Elicker said churches qualify for an economic disaster loan.

Until then, Kimber said they’re putting their faith in God.

“We, as a black community, have always put our hope in Christ. That’s where our hopes and our aspirations and determination has always been in the higher being…That’s who we are depending on to carry us through this pandemic and set this house back in order.”

New Haven

