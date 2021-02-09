CT Commissioner of Public Health debunks baseless claims against COVID-19 vaccine

(WTNH) — Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are filling up for the 65-years-old and over group. But on Monday, the governor announced only 56 percent of those 75 and older have gotten the shot.

While we do not know why that is, we do know some baseless claims are being made about the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. We took those claims to the Commissioner of Public Health, Dr. Deidre Gifford.

Some women are concerned about fertility. Dr. Gifford says there is no evidence that the vaccine can impact this and even pointed out some women got pregnant after being part of the study.

Something else circulating is that it causes cancer. Dr. Gifford says there is no proof to that claim either.

Lastly, some people worry they can get COVID-19 from getting the shot. She says the virus isn’t even in it. Rather, the vaccine uses something called Messenger RNA.

“That leads our body to produce the natural antibodies against a certain protein on the coronavirus and that protects us from infection,” says Dr. Gifford.

So far, the most likely side effect of the vaccine is soreness at the injection site.