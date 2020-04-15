CT community colleges will remain fully online through summer semester amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Colleges and Universities announced Wednesday that summer classes at the state’s community colleges will be offered online-only until at least August 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CSCU President Mark Ojakian said of the decision, “while there have been some encouraging signs that social distancing has slowed the spread of the virus, the COVID-19 outbreak in Connecticut continues to disrupt our daily lives and threaten the health of individuals and communities. While I know all of us crave a return to normalcy, it is clear that the re-opening of our campuses will need to be a well-thought-out and deliberative process in line with the state’s recovery framework.”

Ojakian added that the exception will be “some of the on-ground courses for students almost ready to enter the workforce in immediately critical non-credit and credit programs – such as CNA, Paramedic, Nursing, Medical Assisting, Phlebotomy, Respiratory Care, Radiologic Technologists, Advanced Manufacturing, and Electro-Mechanical courses – which could begin as early as July 20.”