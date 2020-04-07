CT COVID-19 cases increasing but patients are also recovering

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Since the outbreak, a glimmer of hope from the Yale New Haven Health (YNHH) system.

First, the numbers. YNHH has administered more than 13,000 coronavirus tests. Nearly half of the total testing statewide.

Right now, 602 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 53 people have died.

Here’s positive news.

YNHH CEO Marna Borgstrom says, “Since we started keeping records, nearly 250 of the covid positive in patients who have been in the Yale New Haven Health system have been discharged either to home or to a step down facility.”

And while 113 are on ventilators, 44 patients are no longer in need.

“While there are a lot of people who have come to us in need, they’ve gotten the care and treatment they needed and many, many of these people are getting healthy and able to go home,” says Borgstrom.

As doctors continue to refine treatment protocols, the use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is now the focus of a national discussion. It is among the experimental therapies given to covid patients.

Dr. Tom Balcezak, Yale New Haven Hospital Chief Medical Officer says, “It is still considered a possible therapy. We are using it in the vast majority of our inpatients. We are moderating them closely.”

But its effectiveness is still questionable.

“We know it works outside of the body,” says Dr. Balcezak. “And it’s very effective against neutralizing the virus. What we are not sure is whether or not it can help patients get better from the virus without causing unnecessary side effects.”

Currently, medical clinical trials on two drugs are underway with at least 25 more in the pipeline.