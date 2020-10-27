CT COVID-19 positivity rate “scooted up” to 4.1%, Gov. Lamont says

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced at a press conference in West Hartford Tuesday the COVID-19 positivity rate has “scooted up” to 4.1% since Monday. While he says it’s unexpected, it “wakes you up like a cold shower.”

The latest numbers of new COVID-19 related infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are expected to be released later Tuesday afternoon.

Monday, the state health department reported Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased from Friday to 2.2%.

Of the 92,191 tests administered since Friday, 2,047 came back positive.

Virus-related hospitalizations are up by 37 since Friday for a total of 270.

Virus-related deaths have also increased since Friday by 12. Since the pandemic began in March, 4,589 CT residents have died as a result of the coronavirus.