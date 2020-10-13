CT COVID-19 positivity rate spikes to 2.4%, highest rate in months

Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut has reached a COVID-19 positivity rate of 2.4%, the highest since June, Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday.

According to state data released Tuesday, Oct. 13, of the 13,398 COVID-19 tests reported since Monday, 320 have come back positive.

The governor said, although we had been seeing a general downward curve since June, the state’s daily positivity rate had been trending up lately.

“That reflects a positivity rate that has been trending up over the last month. It’s worth remembering that a week ago, we had a positivity rate one day of 0.7%. So one day numbers you focus on, but don’t dwell on except for the trend that we’ve seen,” Governor Lamont said in his daily press conference Tuesday.

He said the same of virus-related hospitalizations.

The state saw its hospitalizations peak around 2,000 on April 22, 2020. Since then, we have been seeing a downward curve through Phase 1 and Phase 2 reopening.

However, only weeks after schools and colleges reopened for the fall semester, virus-related hospitalizations in the state began to rise again.

We spoke with Yale New Haven HealthCare System and they said, three weeks ago, they had 26 COVID hospitalizations, two weeks ago they had 43 hospitalizations, and as of Tuesday, they have 64 hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, there are 172 people in the state hospitalized for the coronavirus.

The governor also signed his 75th executive order relating to efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 Tuesday. This new order gives towns and cities across the state authority to revert to pre-Oct. 8, 2020 size and capacity limitations for certain businesses and gatherings.

For instance, municipalities that have been identified by the Connecticut Department of Public Health as having a higher infection rate can choose to revert to Phase 2 reopening restrictions even though the state as a whole has moved forward with Phase 3.