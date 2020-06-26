CT COVID-19 rate may have been much higher than reported based on CDC antibodies study

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The results of a study on blood tests released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday showed that Connecticut may have much higher COVID-19 infection rates than reported.

According to the survey, an estimated 4.94% of Connecticut’s population tested between April 26 and May 3 was positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

As of May 3, the state had reported 29,300 cases of coronavirus. According to the survey, there could have been an estimated 176,700 positive cases based on Seroprevalence – the antibodies collected in those blood tests – at that time. That means the actual infection rate in Connecticut may have been six times higher than the number of reported cases based on this blood test survey.

Credit: CDC

Connecticut was one of six sites studied for coronavirus antibodies in blood tests between late March and early May.

The survey included people who had their blood tested for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 – including well or sick visit testing.

Connecticut’s Seroprevalence rate of 4.94% was second only to the New York City metropolitan area, which had a rate of 6.93%.

That survey was conducted using 1,431 samples collected statewide.