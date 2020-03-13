CT day cares deep cleaning to protect children, staff from coronavirus

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A child at a Mystic day care has tested positive for coronavirus.

While that child is a Rhode Island resident, it’s incidents like that that have child care centers across Connecticut taking extra precautions to keep kids safe.

They always wash their hands often at The Riverfront Children’s Center in Groton, but these days they’re doing even more of it.

“People enter the classroom, go outside, come back in, before they eat, after they eat, to go to the bathroom, etcetera, etcetera,” said The Riverfront Children’s Center Director, Sue Radway.

They also set up a hand sanitizing station for families at the front entrance and are closely following what the state and health officials recommend.

“We’re interested in seeing what’s that point of we close so it doesn’t spread anywhere,” said Radway. “Waiting to hear what the governor has to say.”

“We’re cleaning like the doorknobs more with wipes and the light switches, and we do have cleaners that come in every day but we’ve been doing it a little extra ourselves,” said teacher Linda Clark at Happy Time Nursery School.

A deeper cleaning now at the Mystic nursery school will hopefully keep the kids healthy and the center open for parents who need it.

Happy Time only has nine kids but at larger child care centers a lot more families would have to figure out what to do if they closed.

“It is hard,” said parent Kat Wilhelm. “I’ve worked with many friends that have children and they have to take time off and you scramble and you hope that you have family and friends that can help you.”

Fortunately, that’s not a problem for Wilhelm, who is a stay at home mom. But for many, it is a dilemma and the state is looking to set up emergency care centers for them.

“Especially healthcare workers, doctors and nurses that have to work extended hours or people who need child care because of school closures have the child care that they need,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, (D) Connecticut.

In the meantime, child care centers are doing what they can to stop the spread.