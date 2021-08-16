CT Department of Health collaborates with hospitals, physician leaders to establish COVID vaccine third dose guidelines

Some are now eligible for a third injection of COVID-19 vaccine (Getty Images)

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health said it is collaborating with hospitals and health systems across the state to establish guidelines for administering third doses of the COVID vaccine.

Third doses are indicated for severely immunocompromised individuals, who might not have mounted adequate immune responses with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The Connecticut Hospital Association is also working with the Department of Public Health and state providers on outreach to potential vaccine candidates. The state will be using a self-attestation model for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

People are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised if they are/have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Residents who already know they meet these guidelines can contact a vaccine provider and make an appointment for the third dose. Those who are unsure if they should receive a third dose can wait for communication from their health care provider indicating eligibility for one or contact their health care provider to confirm their eligibility.

Recipients of solid organ transplants and others who are moderately or severely immunocompromised who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are advised to receive a third dose of that vaccine at least four weeks following their second dose. The CDC’s latest guidance on the third dose does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.