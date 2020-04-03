CT Department of Labor gives update on unemployment applications

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Labor (DOL) has processed more than 90,000 of the over 250,000 unemployment claims filed in less than three weeks, according to Commissioner Kurt Westby Friday.

“The agency is working diligently to serve its residents and appreciates the public’s patience as it works to process the thousands of claims that have been filed as a result of the pandemic. We want to let people know that although it will take some time, all eligible claims will be processed, paid, and retroactive to the date they were filed,” said Westby.

More than 80 employees are now processing claims according to Westby, which is an increase from the usual 20 people who typically handle applications.

To speed up processing, the Department of Labor asks unemployed residents filing for the first time to do the following:

Visit www.filectui.com;

Click first on the message above the large blue button that notes: “for quicker payment of unemployment benefit, please follow these instructions.” The link will bring claimants to a guide that should be read BEFORE filing for benefits.

The guide will provide guidance on filing claims as a “Temporary Shutdown” option and provide guidance on entering a Return to Work date.

Common questions about filing for unemployment can be accessed on the DOL website here.