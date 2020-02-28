CT Department of Public Health lab now able to test for Coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday that the Connecticut Department of Public Health’s laboratory in Rocky Hill is now fully capable of conducting diagnostic testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after receiving approval from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration.

Lamont says this new capability will save time in diagnosing and treating any future patients with COVID-19. Previously, all tissue samples from patients under investigation needed to be delivered to CDC testing sites in Atlanta for diagnosis.

There still are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Connecticut, and no patients in the state are currently under investigation for possible exposure.

“As our administration laid out this week, Connecticut is taking every necessary precaution and proactive step to ensure we are ready to respond to the novel coronavirus. Being able to test for the virus locally will allow us to conduct diagnostics and take every measure in our capability in an expedited fashion.” Governor Ned Lamont

“I am happy to report that Connecticut’s public health response to the growing pandemic threat of coronavirus disease is now significantly improved with our ability to perform full diagnostic tests here at our state lab. With testing now available in Connecticut, we can turn around test results within 24 hours of getting samples. This will improve the investigation of any future cases and tracking down anyone potentially exposed to the disease. Information is critical to managing an outbreak of any infectious disease, and testing at our state lab offers the greatest ability for all of us to make the best decisions to protect the health of the greatest number of people. Now is a time we all need to prepare for this virus to come to our state. I urge everyone to go online at ct.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on how to protect your health and get ready.” Public Health Commissioner Renée D. Coleman Mitchell

Any positive test results for COVID-19 at the state laboratory will be actionable, meaning medical decisions on treatment or mitigations related to a patient can be made. Any positive test result specimens will also be sent to the CDC in Atlanta to further national investigation and response.

Information from the State of Connecticut on the state’s response to coronavirus, as well as guidance for K-12 schools, healthcare practitioners, and residents can be found online at ct.gov/coronavirus.

Guidance and up-to-date information from the CDC can be found at www.cdc.gov/nCoV.