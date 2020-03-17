CT DMV closing branch offices to public due to coronavirus concerns

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Sibongile Magubane announced effective as of the close of business on March 17, 2020, all DMV Branch Offices will be closed to the public for the transaction of business until further notice.

Employees will continue to report to their work locations, unless otherwise instructed, and will assist with transactions that are completed online, through the mail and by phone.

DMV partners, including AAA and Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union, will make independent determinations of whether to conduct license transactions.

DMV announced last week it is offering a 90-day extension to Connecticut residents with expiring driver’s licenses, identity cards and learner’s permits. This applies to credentials that expire between March 10, 2020 and June 8, 2020.

Go to the DMV’s website for a list of services and daily status updates on DMV and partner locations.