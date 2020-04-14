CT DOC: Four staff members, 45 inmates have recovered from Coronavirus

Connecticut (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Correction (DOC) reports Tuesday that four staff members who had tested positive for Coronavirus have been medically cleared to return to work.

In addition, 45 inmates who had been moved to the COVID-19 isolation unit set up at Northern Correctional Institution have recovered and returned to their previous facilities.

Commissioner Rollin Cook addressed the recovery of both the inmates and the DOC staff members:

“I am beyond proud of these courageous men and women who after recovering from the virus are getting right back to fighting the battle against this pandemic,” said Cook.

“Seeing the recoveries among our offender population is encouraging for our efforts to mitigate the spread and impact of this virus. This provides some comfort that the isolation unit at Northern is working. DOC officers and staff will continue to work every day to maximize our health and safety procedures to do what we can to keep our population and staff safe. I am looking forward to when that unit is totally empty.”

The DOC provides Coronavirus-related information on its website.