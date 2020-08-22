CT DPH issues COVID alert in Danbury after spike in cases

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for Danbury on Friday after a significant increase in cases within the last two weeks.

Between Aug. 2–20, Danbury recorded at least 178 new COVID-19 cases.

Officials said the cases are mainly related to recent domestic and international travel.

The department is reminding people about the state’s travel quarantine, adding that the CDC recommends anyone returning from international travel from countries with the widespread transmission of COVID-19 to self-quarantine for the same period of time.

“This is a serious outbreak in Danbury and we really need an all hands on deck approach. We need everyone in Danbury to take extreme precaution,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH. “We appreciate the partnership with municipal and health department leadership in Danbury, as well as health care providers that have testing sites available for members of the community. We are urging anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to get tested as soon as possible, stay home until your test results are known and stay at home for 10 days if you test positive.”

DPH is coordinating with municipal and local health officials in Danbury to get the word out among community centers and churches to take extra precautions.

Those precautions include: