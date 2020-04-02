CT Food Bank offering programs for those anxious about going to the store, not able to pay for groceries during coronavirus crisis

Conn. (WTNH) — One of the many areas of concern for Connecticut residents during the coronavirus crisis is food. What if you are worried about being in a grocery store, or don’t have the money right now to pay for it? The Connecticut Food Bank is offering programs to help!

The CT Food Bank works through a network of community-based programs to provide food for those in-need. Those programs include soup kitchens, food pantries, and shelters.

If you go to CTFoodBank.org, you can find help close to you by punching in your zip code.

Paul Shipman from the CT Food Pantry told News 8 Wednesday, they have stepped up sanitizing protocols in the building and at each pantry for kitchen.

What you’ll find there is that some places are still providing meals, but, they are to-go meals. If they’re providing a pantry experience, it may be a grab-and-go bag of pre-packaged food. It’s really different by every site….We are confident that we’re able to meet need right now, and we’re working hard to make sure that we will continue to do that. – Paul Shipman/ CT Food Pantry

Shipman suggests that you call ahead and, if you don’t have the ability to go online, multilingual assistance can be provided at 211-INFOLINE.