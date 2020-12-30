CT with highest percentage of people vaccinated against COVID in the region; gov. urges safety measures during NYE celebrations

Conn. (WTNH) — In the rush to get the nation vaccinated against COVID-19, Connecticut now has the highest percentage of people getting the vaccine in the region. Nationwide, we come in sixth.

Almost 55,000 doses have been administered so far. Governor Ned Lamont says we are on track to complete vaccinating the first round of nursing home clinics by the end of the week.

Phase 1 is set to wrap up by the end of January, and Phase 1b will be coming out next week.

The governor asking people to remain vigilant during the New Year celebrations.

“We’re doing well because we’re keeping our guard up,” Gov. Lamont said Wednesday. “Some people say ‘because we are doing well we don’t have to keep our guard up’. I feel like that’s the wrong message to learn over the last few weeks.”

The governor says, while he can’t enforce what happens in private homes, if businesses break COVID-19 health safety rules, fines will be exacted.