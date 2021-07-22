CT Health care workers given until Friday to get fingerprinted

(AP) — The schedule for state-mandated fingerprinting in Connecticut has been expanded to Friday to accommodate roughly 630 health care workers hired during the pandemic who still need to be fingerprinted for required criminal history checks.

Workers had until July 20 to get fingerprinted at state police barracks around the state or else be terminated. Those who missed Tuesday’s deadline are ineligible to work in direct-access positions until they get fingerprinted. They can then return to work until the results arrive.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ned Lamont said the number of positive COVID cases is growing but there are no plans to change the state’s face mask rules.