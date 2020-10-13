CT health officials call out bad behaviors contributing to spread of COVID-19

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The head of public health in our state calling out some bad behaviors that she says are contributing to the spread of COVID-19.

Through contact tracing they’ve been able to figure out the virus is spreading in three specific ways that Acting Commissioner for Public Health Deidre Gifford wanted to raise awareness about.

One of them is carpooling.

She says once people are in the car, they take off the masks. Don’t.

Also, in the lunchroom or cafeterias when you have to take off your mask to eat. She says it’s best to eat outside if you can. If that’s not possible, keep your distance and stagger meal times between people to keep crowding to a minimum.

Lastly, informal family gatherings are a big culprit.

She says just because you are related to someone does not mean you should let your guard down.

“The vigilance, to keep reminding ourselves, mask on over the nose and mouth if you’re with anybody that’s not part of your household,” said Acting Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Gifford.

Gifford also stresses that if you’ve been exposed to the virus, you are supposed to quarantine for 14 days even if you don’t have any symptoms.

If you need help with food or other things to be able to do this, call 211 for social services.